Chippewa Valley special needs kids enjoy prom Saturday night

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Saturday was prom night for a group of special needs kids in the Chippewa Valley.

The inaugural “Born to Shine Prom” gave about 70 kids from the area a chance to enjoy their prom night.

Dresses, flowers and desserts were donated to make the night even more spectacular.

One of the event’s co-founders, Kelly Peterson, said the best part was giving special needs high schoolers a chance to sparkle at their prom.

“This is truly their night to shine,” she said. “They were born to shine and we want them to feel elegant, we want them to feel magical. I mean, if you look around here you can see this is probably more elegant than any high school prom and we’ve got food, fun, free crowns, tiaras, souvenirs and stuff for them.”

She said students came from several schools across the Chippewa Valley to celebrate Saturday night.

Prom tickets cost $5 per student.

