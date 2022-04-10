Crashes cause traffic delays on I-94 in Dunn County Sunday

KNAPP, Wis. (WEAU) - A pair of midday crashes Sunday in Dunn County are responsible for traffic delays on Interstate 94.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said a crash blocked the left lane of eastbound I-94 less than a mile before the Highway 25 exit to Menomonie at 10 a.m. Sunday and eventually blocked both lanes, with traffic moving by on the right shoulder.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a person driving a motorhome lost control and crashed into the median, rolling over the vehicle and damaging about 100 feet of guardrail. Both eastbound lanes were closed to remove and clean up the crash scene, causing about three miles of backups that lasted over three hours. The crash was reported clear by the DOT at 12:48 p.m., but backups persisted as far back as the Knapp Hill in the hour following the crash being cleared. No one was hurt or killed in the crash.

At 12:30 p.m., a crash on westbound I-94 about one mile past the County Highway Q exit to Knapp near the Dunn-St. Croix county line blocked the right lane of traffic, with delays stretching back to the Knapp exit. Backups cleared within a half hour and the crash was cleared at 1:40 p.m.

A pair of crashes caused traffic backups on I-94 in Dunn County (Wis.) on Sunday, April 10, 2022. A crash at 12:30 p.m. one mile past the Knapp exit at CH Q on I-94 WB delayed traffic by over a mile. (Wisconsin Department of Transportation)

Both crashes were initially estimated to take about two hours to clear.

Another crash Sunday morning in western Wisconsin at 10:30 a.m. in Polk County on Highway 35 blocked both lanes of traffic from south of Centuria down to Highway 8 for nearly two hours, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Department.

