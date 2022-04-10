Advertisement

Mobile home explosion leaves two with serious injuries

By WBAY news staff and Megan Kernan
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOWN OF NIAGARA, Wis. (WBAY) - A large explosion at a Town of Niagara residence left two injured Sunday.

The explosion occurred at a mobile home on Payette Road around 8:50 a.m., according to Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene.

A male and female in their 50s were inside the home at the time of the explosion. Both suffered serious injuries, including burns. Sheriff Sauve reported they are from the Milwaukee area.

“Responders were able to speak with the male victim who reported he was attempting to light the propane furnace which had gone out,” a media release from Sheriff Sauve said.

The victims were transported to the Dickinson County Memorial Hospital in Iron Mountain. Later, they were sent to a different hospital in Wisconsin. The family of the victims has started a GoFundMe page.

The mobile home is considered a total loss. A garage also sustained damage.

Authorities do not suspect foul play.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Niagara Fire Department, Niagara Rescue Squad, Integrity Care Paramedics, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office and WE Energies Power Company assisted at the scene.

Niagara house explosion
Niagara house explosion(WBAY)

