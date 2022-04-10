Advertisement

Volunteers build beds in Chippewa County

By Max Cotton
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Volunteers spent their morning making sure kids throughout the Chippewa Valley have a comfortable place to sleep.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s Wisconsin-Chippewa Falls Chapter built 20 beds to donate to families in need.

Volunteers from leadership Eau Claire also helped Saturday.

While they had a great time building these beds, organizers said the best part is giving one of them to a child.

“This deliveries is the incredibly rewarding part of what we do. Right, being able to do into a household, be able to see the kids race to the beds after its finish, race to the top bunk, be able to jump into a bed, and for a lot of these kids it’s their first time having their own bed, right. So it’s a first time having a comfortable place to be able to sleep, lay their head and so being on the delivery is just so rewarding to see the kids’ reactions,” chapter co-president Micah Burch said.

He said the chapter’s helped get beds to more than 100 kids since it was created in late 2020.

