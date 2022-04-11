Advertisement

11th Republican retires from Wisconsin Assembly

Wisconsin Assembly chambers
Wisconsin Assembly chambers(WBAY Staff)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Another Republican has decided to retire from the Wisconsin Assembly. Rep. Tyler Vorpagel of Plymouth announced Monday he won’t seek reelection this fall.

He said it’s time to move on with the next chapter in his life. He didn’t elaborate. Vorpagel has served in the body since 2015.

He’s the 11th Republican to retire this year and second in less than a week. Rep. Samantha Kerkman of Salem Lakes won the race for Kenosha County executive in the April 5 spring elections and will have to leave the Assembly because she can’t serve in both positions.

Overall 17 Assembly members and six senators are not seeking reelection.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pair of crashes caused traffic backups on I-94 in Dunn County (Wis.) on Sunday, April 10,...
Crashes cause traffic delays on I-94 in Dunn County Sunday
Niagara house explosion
Couple being treated for serious injuries after mobile home explosion
Derailed freight train cars in Altoona, Wis. on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Train derails in Altoona
chicken
HEALTH ALERT: Bird flu identified in Barron County
Fundraiser for Ashley Peggs
Fundraiser looks to help Ashley Peggs fight cancer

Latest News

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers addressed a joint...
Judge declines further searching of Speaker Vos’ cellphone
Kids mental health
Gov. Evers to give $15 million to Wisconsin schools for kids mental health
Information and results from the 2021 Wisconsin Spring Election.
2022 Wisconsin Spring Election Results
Dave Riewestahl of the Eau Claire (Wis.) County Sheriff's Department. Riewestahl is running for...
Eau Claire County Sheriff race up to 3 candidates as Dave Riewestahl enters