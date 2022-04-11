2 men plead guilty to double homicide in Rusk County

LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men charged in a double homicide investigation in Rusk County pleaded guilty Monday.

23-year-old Adam Rosolowski and 19-year-old Joseph Falk each pleaded guilty to two counts of 1st-degree intentional homicide in Rusk County Circuit Court.

Eight other charges against Rosolowski and five other charges against Falk were dismissed but read in, according to online court records.

Rosolowski and Falk were found guilty of killing Rosolowki’s grandparents, Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski, at their home in Sheldon on June 6, 2020. According to documents filed with the case in court, both men fired shots at Rosolowski’s grandparents and then tried to steal their truck. Rosoloski told investigators he was upset because his grandparents “messed up his life.” The bodies were found the next day by a different grandson.

18-year-old Tristan Shober, the planned getaway driver, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder as a party to a crime and was sentenced to 20 years of probation in May of 2021. Shober would serve seven years in prison and six years of extended supervision if he violates any terms of his probation.

Rosolowski and Falk are scheduled to be sentenced July 27, according to online court records.

