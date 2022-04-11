59-year-old man identified in fatal Polk County crash

TOWN OF EUREKA (POLK COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - A 59-year-old man is dead and one person is hurt after a crash in Polk County on Thursday, April 7.

Roger Lundeen of Milltown was killed in the two-vehicle crash at 7:12 a.m. April 7 on Highway 35 near 180th Street in the Town of Eureka, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said a truck driven by Lundeen crossed the center line going around a curve after he lost control of his vehicle and hit an oncoming truck. Lundeen died at the scene of the crash, while the driver of the oncoming truck was taken to the hospital.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office with the crash were the Milltown Fire Department and First Responder units, Lake Area Ambulance Service, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office. The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.