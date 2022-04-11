Bird flu causing egg prices to soar

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Easter is right around the corner and if you’re thinking about decorating eggs, you can expect to pay may more than you typically would.

You may have noticed the price of eggs has been on the rise over the past few weeks.

Agriculture agent for Chippewa County with UW-Madison extension Jerry Clark says there are a couple of reasons for the spike in prices.

“One is the Easter holiday, where demand will be up a little bit,” Clark said. “And then also, we’re battling the avian influenza outbreak, especially in the states that have that high layer population. So typically, Iowa, into Minnesota, where those are typically where we see most of our egg production at.”

Clark says avian flu usually comes from wild birds.

“That’s where avian influenza tends to get spread from is the wild duck and geese population or any of the wild birds that are moving around,” Clark said.

He says the supply just cannot keep with the demand for eggs.

“Once there’s a positive test for a bird within a commercial barn or even a backyard flock, that’s where the recommendation is to depopulate the barn,” Clark said.

Clark says there was another bird flu outbreak in 2015, but the prices were not quite this high.

“I think right now we’ve seen roughly a 50% increase in the prices. It hasn’t quite doubled, in some states it has, but in Wisconsin, we’ve seen it go up anywhere from 50% to 75%,” Clark said.

Clark also says the bird flu isn’t just affecting eggs, but the poultry meat industry is taking a hit too.

“You could see the same issues like we saw a few months ago and shelves are pretty bare of chicken for meat consumption,” Clark said. “That’s going to be directly related to avian influenza, a little bit of supply chain type of issues too.”

Clark says it’s going to take time for those egg and poultry prices to come down, especially if the bird flu sticks around,

“It’s going to take a couple of months to get that barn built back up to full production,” Clark said.

Clark says the price for eggs may come down some after Easter.

Overall, he says prices could continue to stay high through the summer months. As warmer weather rolls in, Clark says the bird flu could subside giving flocks time to group their number backs.

