Advertisement

Clean Up Call: Volunteers needed for 14th Amazing Eau Claire Clean Up

By Amie Winters
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - April is Earth month, and now is the time to get your team registered for a major city clean up.

The Amazing Eau Claire Clean Up is back for its 14th year. In just two weeks, businesses, families and community members will take to the parks, streets and waterways of Eau Claire, to clean up trash, plant flowers and freshen up the city.

Last year, a record number of volunteers turned up to help. This year, organizers are hoping even more people join the event.

“We have a pretty small crew that gets out and does their best to maintain our parklands, but a lot of these trails, riverways and parklands...there’s areas that until you get right on an area you might not see the problems that we have with pollution,” said Julie Booth, from the Eau Claire Parks and Recreation Department. “This brings huge awareness to our environmental impact, not only on us to keep our parks safe for our children and our families, but also the wildlife.”

The Amazing Eau Claire Clean up is scheduled for Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Registrants will receive garbage bags, t-shirts, snacks and even some local discounts. Click here to register!

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pair of crashes caused traffic backups on I-94 in Dunn County (Wis.) on Sunday, April 10,...
Crashes cause traffic delays on I-94 in Dunn County Sunday
Niagara house explosion
Couple being treated for serious injuries after mobile home explosion
Derailed freight train cars in Altoona, Wis. on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Train derails in Altoona
chicken
HEALTH ALERT: Bird flu identified in Barron County
Fundraiser for Ashley Peggs
Fundraiser looks to help Ashley Peggs fight cancer

Latest News

34-year-old Jonathan Goetzke, 24-year-old Jackie Snow, 59-year-old Katherine Snow, 23-year-old...
Five arrested in Jackson County drug investigation
In the past five years, 62 people died and 4,780 were hurt in 12,441 Wisconsin work zone crashes.
Work Zone Safety Week: Slow down, pay attention
"We've literally grown up doing this, lived on top of the cheese factory, so it's been in our...
A Look Inside: La Grander’s Cheese Curds
COLOR BLOCK 2022 6:45
COLOR BLOCK 2022 6:45