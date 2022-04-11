Clean Up Call: Volunteers needed for 14th Amazing Eau Claire Clean Up

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - April is Earth month, and now is the time to get your team registered for a major city clean up.

The Amazing Eau Claire Clean Up is back for its 14th year. In just two weeks, businesses, families and community members will take to the parks, streets and waterways of Eau Claire, to clean up trash, plant flowers and freshen up the city.

Last year, a record number of volunteers turned up to help. This year, organizers are hoping even more people join the event.

“We have a pretty small crew that gets out and does their best to maintain our parklands, but a lot of these trails, riverways and parklands...there’s areas that until you get right on an area you might not see the problems that we have with pollution,” said Julie Booth, from the Eau Claire Parks and Recreation Department. “This brings huge awareness to our environmental impact, not only on us to keep our parks safe for our children and our families, but also the wildlife.”

The Amazing Eau Claire Clean up is scheduled for Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Registrants will receive garbage bags, t-shirts, snacks and even some local discounts. Click here to register!

