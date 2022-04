EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Darcie Martin and the team at Visionworks in Eau Claire for the Sunshine Award. Darcie made a point of fixing my broken glasses in record time! I only had to go one day wearing my old ones. Everyone I spoke with was caring and attentive to my situation.

Jean Wood

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.