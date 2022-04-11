Advertisement

DR. BRENT CARLSON

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Dr. Brent Carlson for the Sunshine Award. Dr. Carlson and his surgical team are the absolute best in my book. I had knee replacement surgery and within a matter of a few hours I was up and walking with crutches. I was able to go to my daughter’s home that evening to recover! I have been doing and feeling awesome since. Thank you, Dr. Brent, and your team!

Kim Lambright

