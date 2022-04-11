Advertisement

Eau Claire City Council returns to in-person meetings

Eau Claire’s government Facebook page announced the change Monday.
City of Eau Claire
City of Eau Claire
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire City Council meetings are returning to being held in-person.

The City’s government Facebook page announced the change Monday.

Beginning with Monday’s public hearing and Tuesday’s legislative session, the Eau Claire City Council Chamber will be open to the public. Anyone that wants to participate in the meetings going forward will have to do so in-person.

Parking is available in the City Hall parking lot and the public entrance is through Door 4 under the skyway to the City Hall parking lot. Meetings will continue to be streamed online, but only for viewing. Anyone that wants to take part in the public portion of the meeting will have to be in-person.





