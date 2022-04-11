Advertisement

Five arrested in Jackson County drug investigation

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said it is a drug-endangered children case.
34-year-old Jonathan Goetzke, 24-year-old Jackie Snow, 59-year-old Katherine Snow, 23-year-old Shundiin Snow and 34-year-old Elan Whiteeagle, all of rural Black River Falls, Wis., were taken into custody on March 24.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF KOMENSKY (JACKSON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests as part of a drug investigation in the Town of Komensky.

34-year-old Jonathan Goetzke, 24-year-old Jackie Snow, 59-year-old Katherine Snow, 23-year-old Shundiin Snow and 34-year-old Elan Whiteeagle, all of rural Black River Falls, were taken into custody on March 24 after the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a home in Jackson County in the area northeast of Black River Falls.

As a result of the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said that the case involved drug-endangered children based on evidence found in the home, which included drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Goetzke is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping and is scheduled to appear in court on April 25. Jackie Snow is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping and is scheduled to appear in court on April 20. Katherine Snow is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and is scheduled to appear in court on April 20. Shundiin Snow was taken into custody on a warrant issued in Sauk County in 2020 for charges of vehicle operator fleeing or eluding officers, 1st degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct. Elan Whiteeagle was taken into custody on a warrant issued in La Crosse County for a charge of operating while revoked.

Press Release Search Warrant

Posted by Jackson County Wisconsin Sheriff's Office on Sunday, April 10, 2022

