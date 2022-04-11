Fundraiser looks to help Ashley Peggs fight cancer

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A fundraiser with kids in mind is helping a Chippewa Valley mom battling cancer.

Families and community members came out to Action City in Eau Claire to raise money for Ashley Peggs.

She is the ex-wife of former Altoona Superintendent Dan Peggs.

A few months ago, she was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

In order to help her, community members set up this fundraiser.

For those participating in the event, 20% of the proceeds from their activity passes is going to help Ashley.

“Everyone who came out thank you,” said Bailey Hawke-James, one of the event’s organizers. “The support is always appreciated. Any little bit helps especially with Ashley’s reoccurring medical expenses, stuff like that. A little really does go a long way.”

Hawke-James is also selling T-shirts to raise money.

For every shirt sold, 50% of the proceeds will go to help Ashley and her family.

