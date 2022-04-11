Group of La Crosse students speaking out in support of School Resource Officers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A group of students is pushing back against School Resource Officers (SROs) being phased out of the School District of La Crosse.

The district reduced its number of SROs from five to three for the 2021-22 school year, and is planning to drop one more next year.

With fewer SROs in the district, some students are reporting an increase in vandalism and bullying.

La Crosse Central sophomore Adam Manka says a bomb threat in January caused even more safety concerns.

“Several students refused to come back in fear, we did not notice any changes at that point to keep us safer, and how come even after this, nothing was done in order to protect our students in case of an actual live bomb,” Manka expressed to the La Crosse School Board on April 4. “It’s come to the point where students have to advocate for themselves.”

Manka believes keeping SROs in schools will help students feel safer, and decrease incidents such as threats, acts of violence, or vandalism.

Students at Central started a petition in support of SROs, which has garnered more than 300 signatures.

Junior Kaden Young was among those who organized the petition, saying SROs play an important role in the development of students.

“They aren’t there to necessarily be police, they are there to be mentors, counselors,” Young explained. “They are not meant to make the student fear them, but to help them through the thing they did, or to help them through the time they’re going through.”

Young, Manka, and two other students presented the petition at the April 4 school board meeting, calling for SROs to remain an active presence throughout the district.

School Board President Juan Jimenez was proud of the students for speaking out, and encourages others to do the same.

“I’m always willing, and want to hear from our students,” Jimenez said. “I want to ensure that our students feel as though they do have a voice in what’s going on in the school district.”

Superintendent Aaron Engel released a statement regarding the petition, saying:

“We appreciate our students’ efforts in drawing attention to an issue they feel passionate about. Our school district values involved citizenship and promoting student voice is a component of our strategic plan for educational equity. We want our students to put into action what they learn in school. Political action by students, like gathering signatures on a petition, or speaking at a school board meeting, is an indication that our school district is developing active citizens in our community. As with all advocacy generated by our students, we will take their efforts into consideration as we address the full range of interests of all of our students, our staff, and our community.”

The current memorandum of understanding between the school district and the La Crosse Police Department is set to expire June 30.

