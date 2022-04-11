Advertisement

Have an idea for a new mural in E.C.? Submit your design to Color Block through May 1

The public mural project returns for its third year.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Calling all artists to the block. Sculpture Tour and Visit Eau Claire are giving area artists the chance to vye for building space to create a vision of their choice this spring.

The Color Block mural project launched two years ago with five new murals in downtown Eau Claire. This year, Color Block will select artists for its third year to spruce up the 600 block of South Barstow Street and Graham Avenue.

Sculpture Tour, Visit Eau Claire and one former Color Block artist join Hello Wisconsin Monday morning.

Sculpture Tour will provide basic materials, including paint, paint trays, brushes, drop cloths, and ladders.

Artists have until May 1 to submit their mural idea and can do so by clicking here.

