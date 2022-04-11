Advertisement

MARY JOY BORTON, KATIE SCHOLZE, CARRIE LUDWIG, TIFFANY BOWE, LACEY ROGGENBUCK, JODY PINNOW, AND LAKELAND HOME HEALTHCARE

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to send a very special thank you to Mary Joy Borton, Katie Scholze, Carrie Ludwig, Tiffany Bowe, Lacey Roggenbuck, Jody Pinnow, and Lakeland Home Healthcare. My mother, Ione, suffers from dementia and they have been by my side helping me navigate this new chapter in my mother’s life. I could not have done this without them. Please give them all the Sunshine Award.

Alice Dusick

