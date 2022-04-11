Menomonie man sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexual assault, kidnapping

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Menomonie man is sentenced for sexually assaulting and choking a woman on Water Street in Eau Claire last year.

29-year-old Larry Young was sentenced to a total of 12 years in prison, 10 years of extended supervision and two years of probation on Monday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court.

Young pleaded no contest and was found guilty of attempted 2nd-degree sexual assault, strangulation and suffocation, 4th-degree sexual assault and false imprisonment on Oct. 25, 2021. Charges of stalking resulting in bodily harm and a separate 4th-degree sexual assault charge were dismissed but read in during sentencing Monday, according to online court records.

Young received consecutive sentences of 10 years in prison and six years of extended supervision for 2nd-degree sexual assault, one year of prison and two years of extended supervision for strangulation and suffocation, one year of prison and two years of extended supervision for false imprisonment and two years of probation for 4th-degree sexual assault.

Conditions of the extended supervision and probation include no contact with the victims, not being allowed to go into any bars or taverns and not being allowed to be on the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire campus or Water Street in Eau Claire. Young will be on the sex offender registry for life, must stay sober and pay restitution.

According to documents filed with the case, Young choked and sexually assaulted a woman who thought he was an Uber driver on March 17, 2021. The woman said she was picked up by a man she didn’t know that said he was there because her friends wanted him to pick her up and give her a ride to her hotel. Young then drove to a group of storage units off of Craig Road, the location of the sexual assault.

The Eau Claire Police Department said that video from public space cameras showed Young driving up and down Water Street throughout the night of March 17, following the victim. As part of the investigation, women police officers were put undercover on Water Street on March 26, reporting that Young asked them whether or not they needed a ride home and if they had a boyfriend.

