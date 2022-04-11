Advertisement

Minneapolis mural of pop icon Prince to be finished in June

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A downtown Minneapolis mural honoring pop superstar Prince will be unveiled in June.

Officials with the Crown Our Prince project say the painting is scheduled to begin on May 16 on a parking ramp near near First Avenue and 8th Street.

The artwork will be carried out by 33-year-old Hiero Veiga, a Black Florida street painter known for the rendering on the exterior wall of Miami’s Museum of Graffiti.

Organizers say the $500,000 Minneapolis project has been in the works for seven years.

A block party is scheduled for June 2 to celebrate its completion.

This month marks six years since Prince died of an accidental fentanyl overdose at his Paisley Park home in Chanhassen.

