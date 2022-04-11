Advertisement

Mother advocates for drunk driving awareness following loss of son

April is Alcohol Awareness Month.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Alisa McMorris of New York recalls the phone call she never thought she’d receive and the heartbreak that followed.

“They put the phone next to Andrew, and I said, ‘Mommy’s coming, mommy’s coming,’” said McMorris. “Seeing them do compressions on my baby.”

Her 12-year-old son Andrew was hit by a drunk driver in 2018 while walking with his Boy Scout troop on the side of a road. He passed away shortly after.

According to the latest numbers from the U.S. Department of Transportation, every day, about 28 people in the U.S. die in drunk driving crashes. That’s one person every 52 minutes.

April is Alcohol Awareness Month.

“It’s really a time when we know exciting things are happening in the lives of teenagers,” said Alex Otte, Mothers Against Drunk Driving’s national president.

With spring break, prom, and graduation season approaching, MADD launched a national campaign called Power Talk 21 to encourage parents to talk about underage drinking and driving with their children.

“We know that parents are more of an influence than they think,” said Otte.

On Capitol Hill, legislation passed as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law requiring the DOT to set new technology safety standards in vehicles to detect impairment.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pair of crashes caused traffic backups on I-94 in Dunn County (Wis.) on Sunday, April 10,...
Crashes cause traffic delays on I-94 in Dunn County Sunday
Niagara house explosion
Couple being treated for serious injuries after mobile home explosion
Derailed freight train cars in Altoona, Wis. on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Train derails in Altoona
chicken
HEALTH ALERT: Bird flu identified in Barron County
Fundraiser for Ashley Peggs
Fundraiser looks to help Ashley Peggs fight cancer

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2021, file photo flames consume a home surrounded by trees on Highway 89...
California utility to pay $55 million for massive wildfires
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk won’t join Twitter’s board of directors
The airlines with the most delays
The crash happened Thursday morning north of Centuria.
59-year-old man identified in fatal Polk County crash
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (4/11/22)