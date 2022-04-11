Advertisement

Your personality can either protect or age your brain, study says

Study finds anxious, introverted and disorganized people are more likely to develop cognitive...
Study finds anxious, introverted and disorganized people are more likely to develop cognitive decline.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Worry less now and your brain will stay healthy longer.

A new study shows people who worry more, lack self-discipline and are introverted are more likely to develop cognitive decline earlier in life.

It also applies to a higher likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

The study examined the personality traits of nearly 2,000 people.

It found being socially engaged with others could buy you an extra year of living without dementia.

If you keep anxiety at bay and stay organized and goal-oriented, it can get you two years of healthy cognitive function.

The study was published Monday in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pair of crashes caused traffic backups on I-94 in Dunn County (Wis.) on Sunday, April 10,...
Crashes cause traffic delays on I-94 in Dunn County Sunday
Niagara house explosion
Couple being treated for serious injuries after mobile home explosion
Derailed freight train cars in Altoona, Wis. on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Train derails in Altoona
34-year-old Jonathan Goetzke, 24-year-old Jackie Snow, 59-year-old Katherine Snow, 23-year-old...
Five arrested in Jackson County drug investigation
chicken
HEALTH ALERT: Bird flu identified in Barron County

Latest News

A Mobile, Alabama woman says she found an Apple Airtag tracking device on her car.
Alabama woman says she found Apple Airtag tracking device on her car
A warrant was issued Monday for the 54-year-old man.
Sparta man charged with 71 counts of possession of child porn
School District of La Crosse
Group of La Crosse students speaking out in support of School Resource Officers
COVID-19 vaccine
When should you get a COVID-19 booster? Mayo Clinic doctor offers advice
23-year-old Adam Rosolowski and 19-year-old Joseph Falk each pleaded guilty to two counts of...
2 men plead guilty to double homicide in Rusk County