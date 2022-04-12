Advertisement

Biden: Russia’s war in Ukraine amounts to ‘genocide’

President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines International Airport, in Des Moines, Iowa, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, en route to Washington. Biden said that Russia's war in Ukraine amounted to a "genocide," accusing President Vladimir Putin of trying to "wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian."(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday said Russia’s war in Ukraine amounted to “genocide,” accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to “wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian.”

“Yes, I called it genocide,” he told reporters in Iowa shortly before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington. “It’s become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian.”

At an earlier event in Menlo, Iowa, addressing spiking energy prices resulting from the war, Biden had implied that he thought Putin was carrying out genocide against Ukraine, but offered no details. Neither he nor his administration announced new consequences for Russia or assistance to Ukraine following Biden’s public assessment.

WARNING: Videos may contain graphic content.

A Ukrainian military official says as many as 22,000 people may have died in Mariupol. (CNN, POOL, Russia 24, Ukraine Presidency, Anna Serdiuk, Twitter, Tele)

Biden said it would be up to lawyers to decide if Russia’s conduct met the international standard for genocide, as Ukrainian officials have claimed, but said “it sure seems that way to me.”

“More evidence is coming out literally of the horrible things that the Russians have done in Ukraine, and we’re only going to learn more and more about the devastation and let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies,” he said.

Just last week Biden had he did not believe Russia’s actions amounted to genocide, just that they constituted “war crimes.”

During a trip to Europe last month, Biden faced controversy for a nine-word statement seemingly supporting regime change in Moscow, which would have represented a dramatic shift toward direct confrontation with another nuclear-armed country. “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” Biden said.

He clarified the comments days later, saying: “I was expressing the moral outrage that I felt toward this man. I wasn’t articulating a policy change.”

Cleanup efforts start at a train station in Krematorsk after a deadly Russian attack Friday. (CNN)

Past American leaders often have dodged formally declaring bloody campaigns such as Russia’s in Ukraine as genocide, hesitating to trigger an obligation under an international genocide convention that requires signing countries to intervene once genocide is formally identified. That obligation was seen as blocking President Bill Clinton from declaring Rwandan Hutus’ killing of 800,000 ethnic Tutsis in 1994 as genocide, for example.

Miller reported from Washington. AP writer Ellen Knickmeyer contributed.

