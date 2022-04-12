Advertisement

Boy bitten by shark in shallow water in Florida

A boy was bitten by a shark in Palm Beach County, Florida.
A boy was bitten by a shark in Palm Beach County, Florida.(Source: Delray Beach Fire Rescue/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A young boy was bitten by a shark in south Florida.

It happened in shallow water in Palm Beach County on Monday, officials said.

He said he saw the shark before it bit his foot and estimates it was about 4 feet long.

Paramedics bandaged the wound and took him to the hospital.

Sharks are not uncommon in shallow water, but unprovoked attacks are rare.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old Jonathan Goetzke, 24-year-old Jackie Snow, 59-year-old Katherine Snow, 23-year-old...
Five arrested in Jackson County drug investigation
29-year-old Larry Young was sentenced Monday for a 2021 sexual assault in Eau Claire.
Menomonie man sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexual assault, kidnapping
"We've literally grown up doing this, lived on top of the cheese factory, so it's been in our...
A Look Inside: La Grander’s Cheese Curds
Niagara house explosion
Couple being treated for serious injuries after mobile home explosion
A warrant was issued Monday for the 54-year-old man.
Sparta man charged with 71 counts of possession of child porn

Latest News

Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (4/12/22)
Ukrainian tanks move in a street in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11,...
GRAPHIC: Mayor: 10,000 dead in Ukraine’s Mariupol and toll could rise
Keeta, which the vet estimates to be 7-years-old, is the Bloomer Police Departments new...
New pup on the block: Adopted stray becomes Bloomer PD’s first therapy dog
A Texas district attorney said Sunday that he will ask a judge to dismiss a murder charge...
Murder charge over self-induced abortion dismissed in Texas
A Texas district attorney said Sunday that he will ask a judge to dismiss a murder charge...
DA to dismiss self-induced abortion charges against Texas woman