DMV releases newly designed Golf Wisconsin license plate

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A newly designed Golf Wisconsin license plate is now available for Wisconsin drivers.

According to a release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles, the Wisconsin DMV now offers the new design of the Golf Wisconsin license plate on its website.

The release by the Wisconsin DMV says the plate supports golf in Wisconsin through the annual $25 tax-deductible contribution to the Wisconsin Professional Golfers Association Junior Foundation, as well as the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. The WPGA logo features on the design. The Wisconsin DMV says that the old plates will be discontinued.

According to the Wisconsin DMV, fees for the Golf Wisconsin special license plate include:

$25 contribution to the WPGA Junior Foundation and the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

The donation may be tax deductible.

One-time $15 issuance fee.

Plates may be personalized for an additional $15 fee each year.

The regular vehicle registration fee (which may include wheel tax , if applicable).

Those interested in the Golf Wisconsin license plates will have to order online or by mail. The DMV mails the plates to the customer.

