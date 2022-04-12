Eau Claire City Council approves projects at fire stations

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -At Tuesday’s meeting, the Eau Claire City Council voted to approve improvement projects for Fire Station 9 and Fire Station 6.

The council approved a more than $400,000 contract for work on Fire Station 9 on Campus Road.

That project focuses mostly on structural improvements.

It also voted to approve a contract for upgrades and additions to Fire Station 6 on Golf Road.

That construction project is around $2 million and includes an expansion to living quarters and their equipment bay.

