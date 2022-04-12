Advertisement

ECFD responds to garage fire Tuesday afternoon

The fire is believed to have started unintentionally when the property owner was burning leaves...
The fire is believed to have started unintentionally when the property owner was burning leaves and winds pushed sparks against the garage.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a garage fire in Eau Claire Tuesday afternoon.

The ECFD responded to the fire at 828 Niagara Street at 2:04 p.m. The ECFD says fire crews found the attached garage with flames coming from the rear side and roof. The fire was contained to the detached garage.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

According to a release by the ECFD, damage from the fire is estimated at $11,000. The fire is believed to have started unintentionally when the property owner was burning leaves and winds pushed sparks against the garage.17 personnel responded along with two command vehicles.

