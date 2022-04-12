Festival Foods building new store in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - People living in or around Chippewa Falls will soon have a new option for grocery shopping.

It was announced this month that Festival Foods is coming to Chippewa Falls.

Milwaukee-based real estate firm Wangard Partners sold 7.4 of 60 acres of land at the intersection of Seymour Cray Senior and Chippewa Crossing Boulevard to build the new store.

“Having Festival Foods come to Chippewa Falls is a great addition to our business community,” Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce President Mike Jordan said.

The store will be built next to the new fire station.

Jordan says where the Festival will be built is an ideal location.

“That’s the only place that Chippewa Falls touches Highway 29,” Jordan said. “So to have visibility on the freeway is great for our community and hopefully people see it as they’re zipping by on 29 and more people stop and then come into town and check out our community.”

With the nearest Festival Foods being in Eau Claire, people like Chippewa Falls resident Kermit Culbertson are looking forward to having one right in their backyard.

“We don’t live very far from where the new festival is going in,” Culbertson said. “So that’s why we’re kind of excited this is going in.”

Jordan says the Festival won’t just benefit Chippewa Falls, but the county as a whole.

“The population of Chippewa in our school district, which includes Lafayette, Anson, and Tilden, has been growing for a number of years.,” Jordan said. “And so to have more capacity in the market is, I think there’s plenty of room for it. Having it in a location with the proximity on the south side and the east side should be good for our residents and our community.”

Jordan says he hopes to see that area grow even more in the future.

“Having an anchor like a Festival come in will hopefully drive many other businesses to follow suit and locate in that area,” Jordan said.

Wangard says there are several other businesses actively talking about also building in the 60 acres of land.

The new Festival Foods is estimated to begin construction in the Spring of 2023.

