Fire station upgrades seek approval from Eau Claire City Council

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Last year, Eau Claire Fire and Rescue responded to nearly 9,800 service calls.

The department said that’s the busiest year it’s ever had.

A project up for approval by the city council this week looks to help the fire department better serve the community.

On Tuesday a renovation project for Fire Station 6 on Golf Road is looking to get the final green light from city council.

The fire department says those improvements are key to helping keep up with service demand.

“If one unit is out, say it’s the ambulance, the engine sits here unstaffed, so if we’re transporting a sick person, or are at their house, and another fire call comes in within the response area, we’re not able to get to it in the most timely fashion,” said Grant Hansen, a firefighter paramedic at Fire Station 6.

At any given time, three people staff the station.

To operate both the fire truck and the ambulance at the same time, they need more people.

“To have the appropriate amount of space for the equipment and the appropriate amount of space for the people is definitely critical,” Hansen said.

A plan to improve the station hopes to change that.

“The current project entails an expansion of the living quarters for six personnel, and an extension to the apparatus bay for housing of equipment,” said Deputy Chief of Operations-Suppression Matt Jaggar.

Jaggar said Fire Station 6 was built in 1985 as a two person fire station.

“There are outstanding projects that needed to be completed however, they were planned to be captured within this renovation project,” Jaggar said.

According to Jaggar, the fire department has been working toward this expansion since 2018.

He said as the department saw more calls coming in, it knew it needed to expand services and put the project in the budget.

However, the cost changed.

“Upon the initial induction into the budget process it was slated for approximately $500,000,” Jaggar said.

With the change in construction costs, Jaggar said that price tag is now around $2 million.

At Tuesday’s meeting, city council members are scheduled to vote on whether to expand the capital improvement budget by $700,500 to help cover the cost of upgrades to Fire Station 6.

If the council votes yes, it would also agree to give the project to Rhom Construction.

If approved by city council, Jaggar said the hope is to have the renovations done by October.

Also on the agenda Tuesday is a project to make improvements to Fire Station 9.

