Fond du Lac County D.A., running for A.G., seeks removal of 5 elections commissioners

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney
Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney(Eric Toney Facebook page)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Republican district attorney and candidate for attorney general has filed a complaint with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers seeking the removal of five members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney submitted a complaint Tuesday with Evers asking him to remove two Republicans and three Democrats from the board because they did not allow special voting deputies into nursing homes in 2020 to assist residents with voting.

Three other district attorneys have declined to file charges against the commissioners.

Toney says he doesn’t have jurisdiction to file charges, so he’s asking Evers to remove the board members.

