Hair dye challenge benefits ECCHA

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Four Manz Elementary School staff members have purple hair thanks to a fundraiser.

As an incentive to raise money for the Eau Claire County Humane Association, four staff members at Manz agreed to let two 5th graders put purple streaks in their hair if the students raised at least $450.

Once the fundraising goal was met, principal Adam Keeton, art teacher Samantha Campbell, music teacher Elizabeth Mosher and general school assistant Kathy Holtman kept their end of the bargain.

The Manz Elementary students raised $500 and a carload of supplies for ECCHA.

