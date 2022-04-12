La Crosse building first new fire station in 55 years

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new fire station in La Crosse is marking the start of one era, and the end of another.

For the first time in 55 years, a brand new station will soon be ready for use by the La Crosse Fire Department.

The facility is being built on the edge of the UW-La Crosse campus near Coate Hall, and will serve as the department’s main headquarters.

“This station was located based on GIS analysis of emergency response incidents, it’s in one of our heaviest call load areas,” Fire Chief Ken Gilliam said.

The building will be called station #2, replacing the station with the same title on Monitor Street.

Gilliam adds the station will be equipped with certain amenities which will modernize the department.

“Firefighter decontaminations from fires and medical emergencies, proper sized workout locations, proper sized workspaces, so really just a healthier building,” Gilliam listed.

Assistant Chief Jeff Murphy hopes those additions will bolster the department’s workforce.

“Every year, there are less and less firefighters applying for these jobs,” Murphy said. “When they see that we’re investing in the fire service, we’re building new buildings, there’s no doubt that the firefighters are looking at that, and hopefully they’re choosing La Crosse.”

While the facility marks the city’s first new station since 1967, Murphy says it won’t be the last.

“A new fire station #4 has been partially funded on the north side, then we’ll look to the south side and look at funding for station #1 and #3, and potentially a fifth station on Mormon Coulee Road,” Murphy detailed.

New stations aren’t the only change coming for the fire department, as Gilliam is stepping away from his role at the end of the week.

The soon to be ex-chief of La Crosse is heading to Avondale, AZ, to lead the fire department in that community.

“It’s certainly bittersweet with me leaving, but I got some objectives done, it’s just time for me to take the next step in the journey,” Gilliam said. “100 years from now, the La Crosse Fire Department is still going to be here, it’s all about the people making it happen.”

Construction on the new station is expected to be completed next spring.

Murphy has been named the interim chief while the city’s Police and Fire Commission searches for a full-time replacement.

Gilliam has been fire chief since 2017.

