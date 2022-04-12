Advertisement

Mayo Clinic Health System breaks ground on new La Crosse hospital

By Alex Loroff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System is making a multi-million dollar investment in the Coulee Region.

Ground was broken Tuesday morning on a six-floor, 70-bed hospital that’s being constructed on Mayo’s La Crosse campus.

The facility will replace the current hospital, and is being built on what is now a parking lot along West Avenue.

A new family birth center, expanded telehealth services, and larger patient rooms are among the features which will come with the upgraded hospital.

Medical/surgical units, endoscopy suites, and other state-of-the-art technology will allow staff to provide high quality care to the La Crosse community.

“This is the largest construction project ever in the Mayo Clinic Health System, and demonstrates Mayo Clinic’s commitment to La Crosse,” said Dr. Paul Mueller, the Regional Vice President of Mayo Clinic. ”We’re here to stay, we’re bullish, and there’re good years ahead of us.”

“This new hospital truly exemplifies the shared dream of the Mayo Clinic brothers, and the Franciscan Sisters, to continuously invest in our communities with forward-looking facilities and technologies,” Mayo Clinic Health System President Dr. Prathibha Varkey added.

The project is expected to be completed in 2024.

More information on the construction can be found here.

