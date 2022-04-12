Advertisement

New pup on the block: Adopted stray becomes Bloomer PD’s first therapy dog

Handler Sgt. John Beyer and SRO, will soon bring Keeta’s services to students as the Bloomer School District recently passed a policy for therapy dogs to work within the classroom.
Keeta, which the vet estimates to be 7-years-old, is the Bloomer Police Departments new...
Keeta, which the vet estimates to be 7-years-old, is the Bloomer Police Departments new four-legged recruit.(weau)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) -The Bloomer Police Department recently welcomed a new four-legged addition to the task force, but the dog’s journey has been anything but a walk in the park.

“January 5th it was, that Keeta was actually called in as an animal at-large in the city,” says Sergeant John Beyer, Bloomer Police Department.

Keeta is the new pup on the block, holding the working title of Bloomer Police Department: Therapy/Emotional Support Dog.

A title and certification not every animal is cut out for, “it includes everything from walking through a crowd of people, avoiding distractions... to sitting reading a book with me during the testing, while kids were playing in the background,” says Beyer.

Beyer says Keeta passed with flying colors.

“It’s very humbling and heartwarming to know that she is a good dog, that she gets a second chance, to do anything she wants to do.

A good dog, the Bloomer School District was quick to catch wind of.

“When I’ve talked with other districts its not uncommon to have therapy dogs onsite pretty much everyday, available to respond to student needs, but also just part of the daily programming,” says Brian Misfeldt, Bloomer School District superintendent.

Misfeldt says the district recently passed a policy to start bringing therapy dogs in the classroom.

“John had mentioned he’d been looking at getting a therapy dog trained for a while and thought she’d be fantastic,” Misfeldt recalls. “So we got talking about the program and the timing was just really right, in that he was able to get her certified as a therapy dog right at the time we were looking to bring a therapy dog in schools.”

Sgt. Beyer also serves as a school resource officer (SRO) within the district, a win-win for the district Misfeldt calls it.

“I think it’s perfect our school resource officer has a therapy dog because really the goal of that program is to make students more comfortable interacting with our police officers and feel safe with our police officers, and I think Keeta is just going to add to that environment.

But Keeta’s therapy services won’t stop at students, “She’ll also be utilized here at the police department anytime there’s a stressful incident, whether it be a domestic or child involved case,” where she’ll be available to sit and comfort victims, Beyer says.

“The meaning of Keeta, is also blessing,” Beyer says.

The 7-year-old proving old dogs can learn new tricks.

Misfeldt says in addition to Keeta the district has three other staff members who are in the process of getting therapy dogs certified with hopes of piloting the program within the district in the next few weeks.

You can follow Keeta’s journey on the Bloomer PD Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old Jonathan Goetzke, 24-year-old Jackie Snow, 59-year-old Katherine Snow, 23-year-old...
Five arrested in Jackson County drug investigation
29-year-old Larry Young was sentenced Monday for a 2021 sexual assault in Eau Claire.
Menomonie man sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexual assault, kidnapping
"We've literally grown up doing this, lived on top of the cheese factory, so it's been in our...
A Look Inside: La Grander’s Cheese Curds
Niagara house explosion
Couple being treated for serious injuries after mobile home explosion
A warrant was issued Monday for the 54-year-old man.
Sparta man charged with 71 counts of possession of child porn

Latest News

Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (4/12/22)
The ruling will determine whether the DNR has the authority to regulate PFAS chemicals and...
Wisconsin judge to rule on DNR authority to regulate PFAS
Staff at Manz Elementary dyed their hair after students met a fundraising goal for the ECCHA.
Hair dye challenge benefits ECCHA
SportScene 13 Monday
SportScene 13 Monday