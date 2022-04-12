No one hurt after debris fire spreads to barn in Town of Wheaton

TOWN OF WHEATON (CHIPPEWA COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a fire spread to a barn and corn field in the Town of Wheaton Tuesday.

The fire was at a barn on 50th Street north of Highway 12 and south of Highway 29 Tuesday afternoon.

Wheaton Fire & Rescue Chief Adam Blaskowski said the homeowner was burning debris outside in the yard when high winds caused the fire to get out of control and spread to the barn and corn field. The fire was brought under control and crews remained on scene after the fire was put out to make sure the fire didn’t reignite. No one was hurt and no animals were lost in the fire.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources advised against outdoor burning Tuesday in most of Wisconsin, with western Wisconsin at a very high risk for wildfires. The advice was due to favorable fire conditions, including an incoming warm front and dry vegetation, as well as high winds.

Responding to the fire were Wheaton Fire & Rescue, Township Fire Department, Elk Mound Fire Department and Colfax Fire Department.

correction: An incorrect locator of north of Highway 29 was given in a first draft of the story. The fire was located on 50th Street north of Highway 12, but south of Highway 29.

