Advertisement

No one hurt after debris fire spreads to barn in Town of Wheaton

The fire spread from the barn to a corn field because of high winds Tuesday.
A barn caught on fire Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in the Town of Wheaton, Wisconsin. No one was...
A barn caught on fire Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in the Town of Wheaton, Wisconsin. No one was hurt and no animals were lost.(Jeff Ralph | WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF WHEATON (CHIPPEWA COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a fire spread to a barn and corn field in the Town of Wheaton Tuesday.

The fire was at a barn on 50th Street north of Highway 12 and south of Highway 29 Tuesday afternoon.

Wheaton Fire & Rescue Chief Adam Blaskowski said the homeowner was burning debris outside in the yard when high winds caused the fire to get out of control and spread to the barn and corn field. The fire was brought under control and crews remained on scene after the fire was put out to make sure the fire didn’t reignite. No one was hurt and no animals were lost in the fire.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources advised against outdoor burning Tuesday in most of Wisconsin, with western Wisconsin at a very high risk for wildfires. The advice was due to favorable fire conditions, including an incoming warm front and dry vegetation, as well as high winds.

Responding to the fire were Wheaton Fire & Rescue, Township Fire Department, Elk Mound Fire Department and Colfax Fire Department.

correction: An incorrect locator of north of Highway 29 was given in a first draft of the story. The fire was located on 50th Street north of Highway 12, but south of Highway 29.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old Jonathan Goetzke, 24-year-old Jackie Snow, 59-year-old Katherine Snow, 23-year-old...
Five arrested in Jackson County drug investigation
29-year-old Larry Young was sentenced Monday for a 2021 sexual assault in Eau Claire.
Menomonie man sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexual assault, kidnapping
A warrant was issued Monday for the 54-year-old man.
Sparta man charged with 71 counts of possession of child porn
23-year-old Adam Rosolowski and 19-year-old Joseph Falk each pleaded guilty to two counts of...
2 men plead guilty to double homicide in Rusk County
"We've literally grown up doing this, lived on top of the cheese factory, so it's been in our...
A Look Inside: La Grander’s Cheese Curds

Latest News

According to a social post by the Eau Claire Police Department, an officer with the ECPD was...
Police arrest wanted man that had BB gun at Regency Inn
Wisconsin judge: DNR lacks authority to regulate PFAS
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (4/12/22)
A bald eagle shot near Colfax, Wis. is still recovering from lead poisoning and has over 20...
Reward for information about bald eagle shot near Colfax now over $18,000