Advertisement

Pay it forward: Daughter paying off mother’s house after winning $1M lottery prize

A lucky lottery winner says she plans to help pay for her mother's home with her recent winnings.
A lucky lottery winner says she plans to help pay for her mother's home with her recent winnings.(Florida Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida woman says she plans to “pay it forward” with her recent lottery winnings.

Tenesia Hollins, 41, of Pensacola, Florida, became the Florida Lottery’s latest millionaire as officials said she claimed a $1 million prize from the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game on April 6.

Hollins said she purchased her winning ticket from a Winn-Dixie supermarket. According to lottery officials, the retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

Lottery officials said that the 41-year-old chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

When asked what she plans to do with her winnings, Hollins told lottery representatives that the first thing she wants to do is pay off her mother’s house.

“She’s done so much for me growing up; this is the least I can do for her,” Hollins said.

Lottery officials said the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game features the largest prize of a $25 million jackpot for scratch-offs in the state, and the game has the best odds to become an instant millionaire.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old Jonathan Goetzke, 24-year-old Jackie Snow, 59-year-old Katherine Snow, 23-year-old...
Five arrested in Jackson County drug investigation
29-year-old Larry Young was sentenced Monday for a 2021 sexual assault in Eau Claire.
Menomonie man sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexual assault, kidnapping
A warrant was issued Monday for the 54-year-old man.
Sparta man charged with 71 counts of possession of child porn
23-year-old Adam Rosolowski and 19-year-old Joseph Falk each pleaded guilty to two counts of...
2 men plead guilty to double homicide in Rusk County
"We've literally grown up doing this, lived on top of the cheese factory, so it's been in our...
A Look Inside: La Grander’s Cheese Curds

Latest News

mayo
Mayo Clinic Building New Hospital in La Crosse
fest
Festival Foods Coming to Chippewa Falls
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
recount
Spring Election Recount
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
LIVE: GRAPHIC: NYPD locates van sought in Brooklyn shooting, source says