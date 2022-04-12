Police arrest wanted man that had BB gun at Regency Inn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Police arrested a wanted man that had a BB gun at the Regency Inn in Eau Claire on April 8.

According to a social post by the Eau Claire Police Department, an officer with the ECPD was investigating an incident in a hotel parking lot when they made contact with a man in a parked vehicle that the officer recognized and knew was wanted.

According to the social post the Eau Claire Police Department, the man gave the officer someone else’s identity but couldn’t correctly identify the date of birth. The officer properly identified the man, and asked him to step out of the vehicle, indicating that the man was under arrest. The man initially complied and began to get out of the vehicle. However, he pulled away and began reaching in the vehicle. The man continued to physically resist, pull away, and did not comply with officers’ instructions. As officers continued to struggle with the man, he said that he needed to grab his phone and proceeded to reach into his waistband. Officers saw there was a handgun in the man’ waistband and he continued to resist. A taser was deployed, with minimal effect. Officers stabilized and secured the man on the ground.

Authorities learned the weapon in the man’s waistband was a BB gun. The man was arrested for the recommended charges of disorderly conduct, possession of THC, resisting, identity theft, and a probation warrant. In addition, recommended charges are given for forgery and uttering a forgery from several other previous cases.

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, the person was identified as 22-year-old Isaac Lungelow, and this incident happened at about 10:00 p.m. April 8 in the parking lot of the Regency Inn.

