Recount requested for Office of Eau Claire County Board Supervisor District 11

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -One of the candidates for Eau Claire County Supervisor is asking for a recount following the spring election last week.

In the race for Eau Claire County Supervisor - District 11 Nathan Ott defeated Tara Balts by just nine votes. Balts requested the recount, saying she believes a mistake was made in the counting and return of votes cast.

A recount is scheduled for Thursday morning in the Eau Claire County Board room. The recount includes City of Altoona Wards 2, 6, 7, 11, 12 & 13 and Town of Washington Ward 9.

