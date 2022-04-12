Advertisement

Recount requested for Office of Eau Claire County Board Supervisor District 11

In the race for Eau Claire County Supervisor - District 11 Nathan Ott defeated Tara Balts by...
In the race for Eau Claire County Supervisor - District 11 Nathan Ott defeated Tara Balts by just nine votes.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -One of the candidates for Eau Claire County Supervisor is asking for a recount following the spring election last week.

In the race for Eau Claire County Supervisor - District 11 Nathan Ott defeated Tara Balts by just nine votes. Balts requested the recount, saying she believes a mistake was made in the counting and return of votes cast.

A recount is scheduled for Thursday morning in the Eau Claire County Board room. The recount includes City of Altoona Wards 2, 6, 7, 11, 12 & 13 and Town of Washington Ward 9.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old Jonathan Goetzke, 24-year-old Jackie Snow, 59-year-old Katherine Snow, 23-year-old...
Five arrested in Jackson County drug investigation
29-year-old Larry Young was sentenced Monday for a 2021 sexual assault in Eau Claire.
Menomonie man sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexual assault, kidnapping
A warrant was issued Monday for the 54-year-old man.
Sparta man charged with 71 counts of possession of child porn
23-year-old Adam Rosolowski and 19-year-old Joseph Falk each pleaded guilty to two counts of...
2 men plead guilty to double homicide in Rusk County
"We've literally grown up doing this, lived on top of the cheese factory, so it's been in our...
A Look Inside: La Grander’s Cheese Curds

Latest News

Mayo Clinic breaks ground on new La Crosse hospital
Mayo Clinic Health System breaks ground on new La Crosse hospital
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4 (4/12/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4 (4/12/22)
According to a release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor...
DMV releases newly designed Golf Wisconsin license plate
According to a social post by the Eau Claire Police Department, an officer with the ECPD was...
Police arrest wanted man that had BB gun at Regency Inn