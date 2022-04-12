Advertisement

Severe Weather Threatens Upper Midwest With Large Hail, Damaging Winds

Best chance of severe weather comes late this evening
By Mike Dandrea
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Our latest weather system is continuing to strengthen as it moves across the Great Plains, and as it encroaches on our region through the afternoon and into the evening, the ingredients to produce severe weather are starting to come together. Through the afternoon winds will continue to pick up as low pressure slides closer toward our neck of the woods. That being said, we may have a few showers develop in the early afternoon, but will otherwise remain rather light in nature. Thunderstorms will likely begin around sunset. These storms may quickly turn severe, with the main threats being large hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado is a possibility as well, but the larger threat of tornadoes will likely remain off to our southwest where severe threats are the highest. Regarding timing, the best chance for severe weather appears to be between the hours of 8 PM and Midnight.

Large hail appears to be the highest threat with damaging winds also a threat
Large hail appears to be the highest threat with damaging winds also a threat(WEAU)

Over the last few hours, the Storm Prediction Center has pushed the severe threat slightly further to the north. The area in yellow represents what is called a “slight” risk of severe weather (Level 2 out of 5). This indicates that the severe thunderstorms would likely be scattered and short-lived. However, an isolated “intense” storm cannot be ruled out. Off to our southwest, where conditions are more favorable for the development of severe weather, there is a “moderate” (Level 4 out of 5) risk for severe weather. These are areas that are likely to see more intense storms that bring a higher possibility of a stronger tornado and larger hail cores, along of course with damaging winds.

A "moderate" (Level 4 of 5) risk of severe weather is present over north central Iowa, with...
A "moderate" (Level 4 of 5) risk of severe weather is present over north central Iowa, with severe weather threats across the upper Midwest(WEAU)

As always, make sure to have a severe weather plan in place. It is important to have more than one reliable means of obtaining real-time weather information. Weather radios, our Skywarn 13 app, broadcast television, social media, and other avenues are there to help keep you safe. And of course, our Skywarn 13 team will continue to track this system as it develops and give you the latest forecast.

