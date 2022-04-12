Advertisement

Wisconsin judge to rule on DNR authority to regulate PFAS

The ruling will determine whether the DNR has the authority to regulate PFAS chemicals and other toxic compounds without established standards.
The ruling will determine whether the DNR has the authority to regulate PFAS chemicals and...
The ruling will determine whether the DNR has the authority to regulate PFAS chemicals and other toxic compounds without established standards.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge is set to rule on whether the DNR has the authority to regulate PFAS chemicals and other toxic compounds without established standards.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren is scheduled to deliver an oral decision in a lawsuit brought by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and an Oconomowoc dry cleaning business.

They allege that the DNR has been requiring businesses to clean up contamination from PFAS chemicals since 2019 without any basis in statute or administrative rules.

Environmentalists counter that the DNR needs to act as quickly as possible to urgent pollution problems and waiting for lawmakers to approve statutes or rules for every toxic substance leaves people exposed to harmful chemicals.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pair of crashes caused traffic backups on I-94 in Dunn County (Wis.) on Sunday, April 10,...
Crashes cause traffic delays on I-94 in Dunn County Sunday
Niagara house explosion
Couple being treated for serious injuries after mobile home explosion
34-year-old Jonathan Goetzke, 24-year-old Jackie Snow, 59-year-old Katherine Snow, 23-year-old...
Five arrested in Jackson County drug investigation
Derailed freight train cars in Altoona, Wis. on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Train derails in Altoona
29-year-old Larry Young was sentenced Monday for a 2021 sexual assault in Eau Claire.
Menomonie man sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexual assault, kidnapping

Latest News

Staff at Manz Elementary dyed their hair after students met a fundraising goal for the ECCHA.
Hair dye challenge benefits ECCHA
SportScene 13 Monday
SportScene 13 Monday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
North vs. River Falls softball
SportScene 13 for Monday, April 11