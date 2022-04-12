Wisconsin State Patrol hiring troopers, inspectors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is looking for committed men and women to join their ranks as a part of the 68th recruit class.

“We are looking for candidates from all backgrounds and experiences, who have a strong commitment to building relationships in the communities where we live and work across this state. Those who feel a calling to serve the public are welcome in our organization,” said Superintendent Anthony Burrell.

As well as enforcing criminal and traffic laws throughout Wisconsin, State Patrol members may also serve in other specialized roles such as pilots, K-9 officers, crash reconstruction experts, commercial motor vehicle inspectors, notable person protection, human trafficking, and drug prohibition.

They are actively seeking candidates from April 11 - July 8. No law enforcement experience is required.

Qualified candidates must pass physical readiness tests, a background investigation, interview, and pre-employment medical and psychological exams.

The State Patrol’s 68th Recruit Class will begin training on January 3, 2023.

Throughout the recruitment period, State Patrol will host virtual informational sessions and in-person open houses across Wisconsin. Troopers and inspectors will be available to explain the hiring timeline, share tips on how to prepare for a career, and answer any questions.

They are hosting virtual information sessions every other Tuesday on Microsoft Teams, beginning April 19 fm 5-7 p.m until June 28 from 5-7 p.m.

The State Patrol will also be hosting open houses at various State Patrol post locations. These locations are:

o May 19, 3 to 7 p.m. – Waukesha Post

o June 3, 3 to 7 p.m. – Wausau Post

o June 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Spooner Post

o June 15, 3 to 7 p.m. – Eau Claire Post

o June 15, 3 to 7 p.m. – Fond du Lac Post

o June 21, 3 to 7 p.m. – Sparta Safety and Weight Enforcement Facility

o June 22, 3 to 7 p.m. – DeForest Post

Interested people can also meet a recruitment coordinators for questions at each State Patrol post.

More information about careers with the Wisconsin State Patrol can be found online.

