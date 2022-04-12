Xcel Energy: Winter Moratorium to end April 15

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Xcel Energy says the Winter Moratorium, which helps protect residential energy customers from electric or gas service disconnections if it affects their primary heating source, expiries April 15

Xcel Energy says in their release the rule runs every year from Nov. 1-April 15.

“We understand that customers occasionally face challenges paying their bills, so we are here to work with them to find payment plans that meet their needs,” Nora Lindgren, Senior Manager, Customer Policy and Assistance, said. “Local nonprofit organizations and community action programs can also provide financial assistance. Funds are still available, so we want customers taking advantage of these programs.”

Households may qualify for assistance and weatherization services from the Department of Administration’s Wisconsin Energy Assistance Program. For information on that program, customers can call 1-866-HEATWIS (432-8947). For information on energy assistance, affordability programs, payment options, as well as energy saving tips, customers can contact Xcel Energy at 1-800-895-4999 or visit their website.

