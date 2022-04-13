Advertisement

Brewers edge Orioles 5-4 after Williams escapes jam

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams throws a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during...
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams throws a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Baltimore. The Brewers won 5-4. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BALTIMORE (AP) - Andrew McCutchen hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning, Devin Williams pitched out of his own jam in the eighth and the Milwaukee Brewers held on for a 5-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Cedric Mullins hit a grand slam for Baltimore. After being shut out in two of their first four games, the Brewers improved at the plate. But then Williams nearly gave the game away by allowing a single and two walks to load the bases with nobody out in the eighth. The right-hander recovered, striking out Chris Owings, Jorge Mateo and pinch-hitter Ryan McKenna to end the inning and keep Milwaukee ahead by a run.

