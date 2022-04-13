NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Friends of the Black River and Clark Cultural Art Center (CART) are holding “Celebrating the Black River: Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow” April 19-24 in Neillsville.

Activities include classes and workshops, such as Japanese Fish Printing, Paddling class, Paint ‘n Sip, Fly Casting & Tying, a River cleanup, and the Spring Arts Tour.

