Advertisement

Celebrating the Black River

Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow
Fly Casting & Tying Workshop
Fly Casting & Tying Workshop(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Friends of the Black River and Clark Cultural Art Center (CART) are holding “Celebrating the Black River: Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow” April 19-24 in Neillsville.

Activities include classes and workshops, such as Japanese Fish Printing, Paddling class, Paint ‘n Sip, Fly Casting & Tying, a River cleanup, and the Spring Arts Tour.

Clark Cultural Art Center

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a social post by the Eau Claire Police Department, an officer with the ECPD was...
Police arrest wanted man that had BB gun at Regency Inn
A barn caught on fire Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in the Town of Wheaton, Wisconsin. No one was...
No one hurt after debris fire spreads to barn in Town of Wheaton
A woman was arrested after an umpire was punched at a softball game in Laurel, Mississippi.
Umpire recovering after being punched in the face at kids’ softball game
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67

Latest News

MARY JOY BORTON, KATIE SCHOLZE, CARRIE LUDWIG, TIFFANY BOWE, LACEY ROGGENBUCK, JODY PINNOW, AND LAKELAND HOME HEALTHCARE
DARCIE MARTIN AND THE VISIONWORKS TEAM
DR. BRENT CARLSON
HOLLY BERTLING