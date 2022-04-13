Advertisement

Children as young as 8 should be screened for anxiety, task force says

A student walks down a hallway between classes at a high school in Kansas City, Kan., on the...
A student walks down a hallway between classes at a high school in Kansas City, Kan., on the first day of in-person learning March 30, 2021.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mental health in children and adolescents has only worsened during the pandemic, experts say.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is set to recommend that children ages 8 and older should be screened for anxiety.

The task force is made up of an independent panel of experts who makes recommendations on screenings and preventative medicine.

The decision to recommend early screenings in children for anxiety was based on a review of studies that evaluated screening tests in adolescents and the benefits of early treatment.

The task force found with moderate certainty that screening for anxiety in children older than 8 would lead to improving outcomes.

The draft report was released on the task force’s website on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a social post by the Eau Claire Police Department, an officer with the ECPD was...
Police arrest wanted man that had BB gun at Regency Inn
A barn caught on fire Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in the Town of Wheaton, Wisconsin. No one was...
No one hurt after debris fire spreads to barn in Town of Wheaton
A woman was arrested after an umpire was punched at a softball game in Laurel, Mississippi.
Umpire recovering after being punched in the face at kids’ softball game
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67

Latest News

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will extend the travel mask mandate for two...
AP source: CDC to extend travel mask mandate for two weeks
How to tell you’re being phished and 9 other common online scams to watch out for
(FILE) Camp Randall Stadium
One seriously hurt in Camp Randall fire
California lawmakers have proposed a plan to implement a four-day work week for companies with...
California lawmakers propose 4-day work week