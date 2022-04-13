Advertisement

Family Resource Center giving away ‘parenting on the go’ bags

on-the-go parenting bags
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -April is Family Strengthening Month and one local organization is looking to offer help and encouragement to parents.

The Family Resource Center in Eau Claire is giving away free ‘parenting on the go bags’ for parents raising small children.

Family Resource Center Executive Director, Jennifer Eddy, says as parents are the first and most important teachers children have, it’s important to be prepared for any situation.

“We actually are giving out 250 parenting on the go bags. They have a book, a little container for a snack, and age-appropriate activities for children. And we have three different bags based on the children’s age from zero to six,” Eddy said.

The Family Resource Center says supplies are limited, and it’s already given out almost 170 of the 250 bags available. Parents are encouraged to come into the Resource Center at Oakwood Mall to pick up their on-the-go bag.

