La Crosse County Democratic Party holds Debate

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -With Ron Kind not seeking re-election, the race is on for who will be the next representative for Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District.

Tuesday night, the La Crosse County Democratic Party held a debate for all five democrats vying for the job. Topics that were discussed during the Debate included how to improve the economy, climate change policies and thoughts on Medicaid for all.

The Debate was held live in the Bluffs Room of the UW- La Crosse Student Union.

Rebecca Cooke, Brett Knutsen, Deb Mcgrath, Dr. Mark Neumann and State Senator Brad Pfaff are hoping to be on the ballot in Nov. A primary election is set to take place on Aug. 9.

