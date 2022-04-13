Advertisement

Minnesota Zoo welcomes 1-year-old tiger

Luka
Luka(MN Zoo)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) – In an effort to continue tiger conservation, the Minnesota Zoo has welcomed a 16-month-old male Amur tiger.

The tiger is named Luca, and the Minnesota Zoo says that he arrived last week from Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

It was recommended to the Minnesota Zoo from Association of Zoos and Aquariums Tiger Species Survival Plan (SSP) to receive Luka after the unfortunate death of a male Amur tiger in March.

The zoo says Luka is spending time behind the scenes and adjusting to his new environment and care team.

“While this opportunity came about quicker than anticipated, it’s one that will benefit Luka, who was at an age where he was ready to separate from his mother, and one that will support the Zoo’s dedication to tiger conservation by providing potential future breeding opportunities in the years ahead,” said Minnesota Zoo Director John Frawley.

Luka is set to be introduced to his public habitat this week and will be more visible to guests in the coming days.

RELATED STORY: Minnesota Zoo’s 12-year-old Amur tiger dies

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a social post by the Eau Claire Police Department, an officer with the ECPD was...
Police arrest wanted man that had BB gun at Regency Inn
A barn caught on fire Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in the Town of Wheaton, Wisconsin. No one was...
No one hurt after debris fire spreads to barn in Town of Wheaton
A woman was arrested after an umpire was punched at a softball game in Laurel, Mississippi.
Umpire recovering after being punched in the face at kids’ softball game
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67

Latest News

Wisconsin Elections Administrator Meagan Wolfe attended a town hall organized by Rep. Ron...
Gableman disparages how head of elections panel dresses
Black River
"Celebrating the Black River" (4/13/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (4/13/22)
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (4/13/22)