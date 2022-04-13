New skate park gets final approval from Eau Claire City Council

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -After years of waiting, construction is set to begin this summer on a new skate park in Eau Claire.

It’s expected to be bigger than the city’s other skate park on Broadway Street.

The project is part of a larger plan for Boyd Park.

The Eau Claire Skaters Association (ECSA) said it’s been working toward building a bigger skate park for about eight years.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, the project got the final approval to make a new skate park a reality. The city council agreed to enter into a contract with California-based Spohn Ranch to build the skateboard area.

“As soon as the Lakeshore Skate Park was done, we knew it wasn’t going to be big enough,” said Gabe Brummett with the Eau Claire Skaters Association. “We started fundraising to get another one built.”

Since then, ECSA raised $75,000 for the new skate park.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Brummett said. “It was definitely a struggle, and there were times we definitely thought we weren’t going to make it, but we found the right people and kept at it.”

Its money along with $200,000 from the city is paying for the 5,200 square foot project.

The new skate park is part of a bigger plan called Boyd Park Plus.

“At the end of the day we just want people to want to come down here and activate the park, so all these things are meant to get more people down here, more people to use the park,” said Chad Rowekamp, the president of the Eastside Hill Neighborhood Association.

Rowekamp said one way to get more people to the park is with new playground equipment.

“It’s going to be the largest neighborhood playground in Eau Claire,” Rowekamp said. “It’s going to have a handicap accessible merry go round. It’s going to have some of that rubber pour and play for accessibility.”

The skate park is set to go where the current playground equipment is. The new playground will go near the park’s restrooms.

While it’s a good start, Rowekamp said the neighborhood association has plans to do a lot more from a full size basketball court to a river overlook.

Rowekamp said the Eastside Hill Neighborhood Association is working to raise $80,000 so the entire ground under the play equipment will be ADA accessible material rather than partially wood chips.

Both the playground and the skate park are expected to be complete this summer.

