Advertisement

Northside Elementary using grant to diversify reading materials

Northside Elementary Gold Star Grants
Northside Elementary Gold Star Grants(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse elementary school is looking to provide students with more culturally diverse books.

Twice a year, the La Crosse Public Education Foundation (LPEF) provides funding for projects throughout the School District of La Crosse with Gold Star Grants.

The grants support teachers who have ideas for improving the learning experience of students, which includes Northside Elementary Academic Success Coach Sarah Bradle.

Bradle is a among a group of staff members at Northside receiving $5,000 to revamp the school’s reading materials.

“The LPEF grant is going to be helping our bookrooms out, so right now we have one large bookroom for the whole building, we have a really large building and a lot of students that we serve, so we were able to weed through some of our old books that are culturally inappropriate,” Bradle explained. “We’re going to break that big room down into four smaller rooms that are more accessible to teachers and students, and house much more diverse books written by diverse authors.”

Staff at Northside believe books that are more culturally representative of the current day and age will broaden the horizons of some students, and make others feel more comfortable.

“We need to have window and mirror books, so we need windows where students can look and see other students and other people in the books that they read, but they also need to be able to see themselves,” Bradle said. “They need to be able to see themselves in the books, but also in the authors and the illustrators of their books, so that’s really important to our diverse population.”

LPEF Executive Director Nell Saunders-Scott says Bradle’s project is exactly the type of idea Gold Star Grants are for.

“What we’re looking at is innovation and creativity in classrooms, what’s going to be impactful, where are there collaborations that really bring together efficiencies that can impact a great number of students,” Saunders-Scott expressed. “What is beyond what’s possible for schools because of school budgets, what’s beyond what school budgets can make happen in classrooms.”

A total of four grants were awarded to projects that will directly benefit students at Northside.

For the spring semester as a whole, the LPEF distributed 20 grants around the school district totaling more than $34,000.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a social post by the Eau Claire Police Department, an officer with the ECPD was...
Police arrest wanted man that had BB gun at Regency Inn
A barn caught on fire Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in the Town of Wheaton, Wisconsin. No one was...
No one hurt after debris fire spreads to barn in Town of Wheaton
A woman was arrested after an umpire was punched at a softball game in Laurel, Mississippi.
Umpire recovering after being punched in the face at kids’ softball game
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (4/13/22)
According to April 13, 2022 court documents, now 46-year-old Shannon Whitten pleads guilty to...
Woodville man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
The Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department is announcing that the Lake Altoona water level...
Spring ice-off notice given for Lake Altoona
According to a release from UWEC, the grant is aimed at elevating the role of the humanities on...
UWEC receives $150,000 from National Endowment for the Humanities