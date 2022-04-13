Northside Elementary using grant to diversify reading materials

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse elementary school is looking to provide students with more culturally diverse books.

Twice a year, the La Crosse Public Education Foundation (LPEF) provides funding for projects throughout the School District of La Crosse with Gold Star Grants.

The grants support teachers who have ideas for improving the learning experience of students, which includes Northside Elementary Academic Success Coach Sarah Bradle.

Bradle is a among a group of staff members at Northside receiving $5,000 to revamp the school’s reading materials.

“The LPEF grant is going to be helping our bookrooms out, so right now we have one large bookroom for the whole building, we have a really large building and a lot of students that we serve, so we were able to weed through some of our old books that are culturally inappropriate,” Bradle explained. “We’re going to break that big room down into four smaller rooms that are more accessible to teachers and students, and house much more diverse books written by diverse authors.”

Staff at Northside believe books that are more culturally representative of the current day and age will broaden the horizons of some students, and make others feel more comfortable.

“We need to have window and mirror books, so we need windows where students can look and see other students and other people in the books that they read, but they also need to be able to see themselves,” Bradle said. “They need to be able to see themselves in the books, but also in the authors and the illustrators of their books, so that’s really important to our diverse population.”

LPEF Executive Director Nell Saunders-Scott says Bradle’s project is exactly the type of idea Gold Star Grants are for.

“What we’re looking at is innovation and creativity in classrooms, what’s going to be impactful, where are there collaborations that really bring together efficiencies that can impact a great number of students,” Saunders-Scott expressed. “What is beyond what’s possible for schools because of school budgets, what’s beyond what school budgets can make happen in classrooms.”

A total of four grants were awarded to projects that will directly benefit students at Northside.

For the spring semester as a whole, the LPEF distributed 20 grants around the school district totaling more than $34,000.

