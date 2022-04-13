Restaurant owner hopes to raise Lake Wissota railroad bridge

LAKE WISSOTA, Wis. (WEAU) -Boaters on Lake Wissota might be able to travel across the lake a little easier soon.

Rob Brown, the owner of The View restaurant, is starting a campaign to raise the railroad bridge right next to County Road X.

The bridge is currently only about two-and-half feet above the water. That makes it hard for people on boats to cross from either side of the road. Plans are to raise it another foot-and-a-half, making it possible for many to enjoy the entire lake.

“Right now, yeah they’re just stuck,” Brown said. “One of the problems is we get a lot of runoff from rain or the dam hasn’t let out for a while, watercrafts can get stuck on one or the others side, or if you put your boat in on one side, you’re stuck on that side of the lake.”

That’s why he’s trying to raise the structure, so more boaters can enjoy each side of the lake.

Giving most people access to both the big and small sides of Lake Wissota should also help businesses, like Brown’s, on either side of the bridge.

“Just hoping that it will get more people in here,” he said. “The more people that can get under the bridge, the more that can swing into all the businesses on the small lake.”

As for when people can expect to see a higher bridge, Brown said he’s already gotten the railroad company to sign off on the work as long as he finds the money to pay for it.

He said the project will cost nearly $300,000, which he plans to work on raising with nearby businesses and the Town of Lafayette. The plan is to jack up each side of the bridge and put in spacers.

“The majority of the people are excited about it,” Brown said. “I mean, it’s going to be good for the whole community, not just the businesses.”

Lafayette Town Board Chair David Staber shares Brown’s opinion. Since a major boat landing is on the small lake, it’s hard for many to access the entire Body of Water.

“A lot of the boats that come into the small lake because of the landing are going to be able to access the big lake for the water skiing or tubing or other events that they want to do because you are kind limited on the small lake as to where you can go and how fast you can go,” Staber said.

He said raising the bridge may improve lake safety as it will be easier for law enforcement to patrol the water.

Brown said the goal is to begin construction this fall, finishing the project before the end of 2022.

Staber said the Town of Lafayette can use taxpayer dollars for the project but plans to only use money from private donations.

